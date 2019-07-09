No bail for teen - Barbados Today

Nineteen-year-old Rashawn Dovonte Waldron will spend the next 28 days on remand at Dodds.
The unemployed teen from St Matthias Main Road, Christ Church was sent to the St Philip institution after denying one charge and admitting to another.
It is alleged that he used the threatening words “I going to blow off you head. You feel men buying guns for fun. I going to shoot through your mother house” towards Mosiah Momerell on June 20.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge but guilty to possession of cannabis on July 8.
The accused was remanded by Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant to reappear in the
No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on August 6.
6 thoughts on “No bail for teen”
“I going to blow off you head. You feel men buying guns for fun. I going to shoot through your mother house” Look how he gine get lock up fuh he mout. He could as well of pleaded not guilty to both charges and pay the lawyer for something.
Wasting the free education, that young people in Haiti or some African country would glad to have ,young fools,will regret if you live to see old age,be to late SHALL be the cry
Now you see why the court does forget them. Another waste of precious time and energy. To much flat screen and no respect for life.
Good, just where he belongs.
Well well well..I wonder if another parent will say that’s my loving son….you think it out loud…now pay for you mouth…generation of vipers..out for blood and not GOD