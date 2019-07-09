No bail for teen - Barbados Today

Nineteen-year-old Rashawn Dovonte Waldron will spend the next 28 days on remand at Dodds.

The unemployed teen from St Matthias Main Road, Christ Church was sent to the St Philip institution after denying one charge and admitting to another.

It is alleged that he used the threatening words “I going to blow off you head. You feel men buying guns for fun. I going to shoot through your mother house” towards Mosiah Momerell on June 20.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge but guilty to possession of cannabis on July 8.

The accused was remanded by Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant to reappear in the

No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on August 6.