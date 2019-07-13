National Summer Camps from July 15 to August 16 - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Youth and Community Empowerment (MYCE) will host 32 National Summer Camps at educational institutions, churches, community centres and pavilions across the island, from July 15 to August 16.

The remodelled programme includes more community-based activities, engaging the specialized skills, talents and experiences of volunteers within respective communities. Campers will engage in personal development and life skills programmes, visual and performing arts, digital media training, craft, sports, team building, tours and spiritual exercises, among others.

According to Minister Adrian Forde, “the importance of a structured, multi-experienced, dynamic, developmental programme for campers and volunteers cannot be underscored enough, and therefore every effort is being made to ensure that it is a memorable one for all”.

In addition, the Ministry has expanded its summer programme, rolling out a series of interest-centered youth activities to provide more options for young people during the 2019 summer vacation. They include the ITS for Teens Information Technology Programme at 23 community resource centres; the Community Sports Training Programme, featuring seven disciplines in various communities; Scoring Goals for Life Under-19 Football Tournament; the Community Arts Programme; Experience Enterprise for Teens; and several community skills-based projects.

This year, the Ministry introduced online registration for volunteers and campers, providing remote access to the registration process through its website www.youthaffairs.gov.bb. Response to this initiative has been very positive. (BGIS)