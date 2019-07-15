Mixed day for junior squash team - Barbados Today

Defending champions Barbados got back to business with an impressive start on the first day of the 2019 Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Championships over the weekend at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club, in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

In the Girls’ Under-11 category yesterday, Phoebe Gittens of Barbados defeated Josie Marie Thong of Trinidad and Tobago 3-1 (3-11 11-0 11-3 11-8) and will face Tiana Gomes of Guyana in her next game. In the Boys’ under 11 category, Noah Clarke defeated Roshawn Paul of St. Vincent and the Grenadines 3-0, (11-7, 12-10, 11-5) to advance to the semi-finals where he will face Jayden George of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In the Girls Under-13 category, Eboni Atherley of Barbados won her first match vs Safirah Sumner of Guyana 3-0 ( 11-7,11-6, 11-4) and then defeated Samantha Azan of Jamaica 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-3) to advance to the semi-finals where she will play Sanjana Nallipati of Jamaica.

Erin Boyce of Barbados made her first entry to the Junior CASA tournament and played Maher Trehan of Jamaica who was ranked in the top 4. Erin was defeated 3-0 (11-4,11-1,11-2). In the Boys Under-13 category Dominic Wilson of Barbados defeated Lek Drummond Manley of Jamaica 3-0 (11-2, 11-1, 11-4) to advance to the quarter finals where he was defeated by Luis Da Silva of Guyana 3-0 (5-11 5-11 3-11). Twin brother Luke Wilson played against the number 2 ranked player Mohryan Baksh of Guyana and was defeated 3-0 (11-2, 11-6, 11-2). Nikolas Greig of Barbados played against Lucas Thompson of Jamaica who was ranked in the top 4 and was defeated 3-0 (11-2,11-0, 11-0).

In the Girls Under-15 category, the number 1 ranked Sumairaa Suleman of Barbados defeated Darci Reich 3-0 (11-2, 11-1,11-2) to advance to the semi-finals where she will face Sigourney Williams of Trinidad. In the Boys Under 15 category, Aidan Parris of Barbados defeated Shadow Xavier Lilico of Guyana 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-5) to advance to the semi-finals where he will face Michael Alphonso of Guyana.

Alex Stewart the 3/4 seed from Barbados defeated Oliver Henderson of the British Virgin Islands 3-0, (11-1,11-6, 11-2) to advance to the quarter finals where he played out a hard-fought battle before eventually falling to Guyana’s Nicholas Vervey (11-6, 11-5, 24-22). Raziel Lopez of Barbados was defeated by Jamaica’s Tobias Levy 3-0 (11-2, 11-1,11-3).

In the Girls Under-17 category, first-timer Jacinta Adams of Barbados was defeated by the number 2 ranked Abosaide Cadogan of Guyana 3-0, (11-2,11-2,11-1). In the Boys Under-17 category Darien Benn of Barbados, seeded at number 2, defeated Alexander Desnoes of Jamaica 3-0 (11-2,11-3, 11-1) in his first match and then defeated Gianni Carpenter of Guyana 3-0 (11-4,11-3,11-2) to reach the semi-finals where he will play Samuel Ince Carvalhal of Guyana.

In the Girls Under-19 category, the number 1 ranked Meagan Best of Barbados defeated Jada Ross of St. Vincent and the Grenadines 3-0 (11-1,11-1,11-2) to advance to the semi-finals where she will face Jodi Smith Padmore of Barbados who reached the semi-finals by defeating Mia Lake of Jamaica 3-1 (1-11,11-6, 11-3, 11-8). Jada Smith Padmore defeated Mia Mahfood of Jamaica 3-0 (11-7,11-8, 11-8) to advance to the other semi-final where she will face Jade Pitcairn of the Cayman Islands.

In the Boys Under-19 category, Khamal Cumberbatch of Barbados ranked number 1 overall reached the semi-finals by defeating Karan Dhiman of Jamaica 3-0 (11-4,11-2,11-3), he will now face Anaya Smith (3/4 seed) from Bermuda. Zechariah Naitram of Barbados reached the quarter-finals by defeating Kobie Khan of Trinidad 3-0 (11-4,12-10,11-9) and then lost to Anaya Smith 3-0 ( 3-11, 3-11, 5-11). Kemar Lord of Barbados reached the quarter finals by defeating Rashid Constance of St. Vincent 3-1 (11-3,11-5, 2-11,12-10) and then lost to the 3/4 seed David Pitcairn of Cayman 3-0 (11-1,11-4,11-3). Chemar Burnham of Barbados also made the quarter-finals by defeating Karan Chatani of Jamaica 3-0 (11-4,11-5, 11-5) before being defeated by the number 2 seed Taylor Carrick 3-0 (11-3,11-4,11-7).