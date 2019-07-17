Beauty and brains - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Beauty and brains

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 17, 2019

Reigning Miss World Barbados 2018 Ashley Lashley is the founder of Schools Against Non-Communicable Diseases. The former student of The Lodge School who was a finalist in the Miss World Competition held in Sanya, China spoke to Positive Vibes about her journey and her passion to educate young people about the effects of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Q: What is your mantra for life?

A: My mantra for life is to ‘Always let no obstacle be greater than the cause’.

Q: You are Miss World Barbados 2018. How has the journey been for you so far?

A: My journey has been punctuated by many highs and lows which have shaped me into the young woman that I am today. The preparation process isn’t always a walk in the park but with hard work and dedication it pays off. Because of this, I was not only able to represent Barbados at The Miss World Show in Sanya, China but I was able to place in the finals of the show out of 118 delegates. To me, this accomplishment has been nothing but a blessing. After Miss World, I was given the opportunity to model for world-renowned fashion designers and international magazines in New York and Los Angeles Fashion Week.

Q: You also started schools against non-communicable diseases. What led to this formation?

A: The creation of the Schools Against Non-Communicable Diseases began while I was a student at The Lodge School because of the impact NCDs was having on many of my colleagues. The aim of this group was to create a greater level of sensitization and awareness to teach students about the impact of NCDs.

Q: You have also worked with the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Barbados as a Youth Champion for the Switch It Up campaign. What led to this?

A: I became involved due to my passion to fight the scourge of NCDs, particularly amongst our nation’s children.

Q: Do you support the proposal for a ban on soft drinks in schools?

A: I am of the opinion that everything which is drunk or eaten should be done in moderation, I believe it is a step in the right direction because the Caribbean is facing an epidemic where one in every three children is overweight or obese.

Q: There is this misconception that pageant girls are all beauty and no brains. Have you found this has been changing in the modern era?

A: The Miss World organization gives young women across the world the opportunity to be involved and become an advocate for a cause that they are passionate about. In this millennium we are seeing beauty queens who are multi-faceted and multi-talented and the misconception that pageant girls have only beauty and no brains remains a stigma.

Q: As the daughter of the former Minister of Social Transformation, do you find there was a lot of pressure placed on you to succeed in life?

A: I have always established my independence to pursue my lifelong dreams and aspirations. In that aspect, I was not pressured to succeed but the negative forces always propelled me to be successful.

Q: If you could be the Prime Minister of Barbados for one day what would you change and why?

A: I would enact a policy that would see the creation of far more job opportunities for our people, especially for those who live in stigmatized and marginalized communities. In addition, I would create and enhance a policy that gives more autonomy to persons who are dyslexic.

Q: What’s next for Ashley?

A: I am currently coordinating a camp entitled Get Up and Move which is a weight loss programme for kids under the Schools Against Non-Communicable Diseases which seeks to assist Government’s efforts to eradicate NCDs. (LG)

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Announcer muted
July 16, 2019
Argentinian national charged with theft from bank and credit union
July 17, 2019
Tear-filled sendoff
July 17, 2019
Former students found guilty of manslaughter
July 16, 2019
Judge to make decision on bail tomorrow
July 17, 2019
RBPF mourns passing of Constable Alfred Clarke
July 16, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs