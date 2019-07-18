Just one jump by Bag - Barbados Today

It will be his first and last performance in the tent for 2019 and he intends to make it count.

Red Plastic Bag will be giving patrons “no less than half hour” of performance tonight at De First Citizens/Digicel Big Show, at the Sea Rocks Dome, Maxwell Coast Road.

In the tent’s last show of the season, the newly honoured Doctor of Letters will perform some of his biggest hits.

Also on stage will be the stellar cast of defending Soca Monarch Mikey, Pic-o-de-Crop defending monarch Mr Blood, Mac Fingall, Mr Dale, Pompey, Skung Yung, Natahlee, TC, Kirk Brown, Jslo, Classic, Marvay, Chrystal Cummins-Beckles-Holder, AC, Biggie Irie, Edwin, Joaquin, Adonijah and Grynner.

Gates open at 7 p.m and the show starts at 8 p.m