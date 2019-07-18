Senator to become envoy to Suriname - Barbados Today

Senator Althea Wiggins has been appointed envoy to Suriname, President of the Senate Sir Richard Cheltenham announced today to the Upper Chamber.

“I wish to report to all honourable members that Senator Althea Wiggins has been appointed as the Prime Minister’s special envoy to serve in Suriname.

“Her duties will involve moving between Barbados and Suriname and to that extent she will not be resigning from the Senate to carry out her duties as special envoy.”

The Senate President wished the Senator well in her new posting.

“I just want to take this opportunity and I know I speak on behalf of all fellow senators in wishing her well in this new and important assignment,” Sir Richard said.

Senator Wiggins served as Deputy High Commissioner to London under the Democratic Labour Party administration. She spent 12 years abroad.