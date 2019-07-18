Senator to become envoy to Suriname - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Senator to become envoy to Suriname

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 18, 2019

Senator Althea Wiggins has been appointed envoy to Suriname, President of the Senate Sir Richard Cheltenham announced today to the Upper Chamber.

“I wish to report to all honourable members that Senator Althea Wiggins has been appointed as the Prime Minister’s special envoy to serve in Suriname.

“Her duties will involve moving between Barbados and Suriname and to that extent she will not be resigning from the Senate to carry out her duties as special envoy.”

The Senate President wished the Senator well in her new posting.

“I just want to take this opportunity and I know I speak on behalf of all fellow senators in wishing her well in this new and important assignment,” Sir Richard said.

Senator Wiggins served as Deputy High Commissioner to London under the Democratic Labour Party administration. She spent 12 years abroad. 

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Argentinian national charged with theft from bank and credit union
July 17, 2019
Tear-filled sendoff
July 17, 2019
Judge to make decision on bail tomorrow
July 17, 2019
Pile’s report
July 17, 2019
Announcer muted
July 16, 2019
‘Unfair dismissal’
July 17, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs