Marzville on $5,000 bail - Barbados Today

Marzville on $5,000 bail

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 25, 2019

Soca artiste Omar Marzville McQuilkin is out on $5,000 bail after appearing in one of this island’s magistrates’ courts on a wounding charge.

The 33-year-old from Six Roads, St Phillip is accused of unlawfully and maliciously committing the act against fellow artiste and Bashment Soca Monarch Romario Sk Cave on July 21, while they were allegedly at the Soca on de Hill event.

Marzville pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared in the Holetown Magistrates’ Court today with his attorney-at-law Damien Sands.

The accused will make his next court appearance on November 28.

