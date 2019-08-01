Alleyne remanded - Barbados Today

A 25-year-old man has been remanded to prison for allegedly committing several offences against police officers as they executed their duties.

Jamar Anderson Alleyne, of Farnum Land, Chapman Lane, St Michael is accused of assaulting and resisting police constable Devon Subhan in the execution of his duties on July 8.

The unemployed man is also alleged to have uttered the threatening words, “Boy, you tase me, I going to kill you out here,” to officer Subhan with intent to cause him to believe that immediate, unlawful violence would be used against him.

He is also accused of resisting and assaulting Sergeant Andrew Pilgrim in the execution of his duties on July 30.

Alleyne pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Sergeant Kevin Forde in objecting to bail pointed to, among other things, the nature of the offences and said that the accused is alleged to have threatened the life of a uniformed police officer.

He also pointed to the fact that Alleyne was presently on bail on another matter.

Alleyne was sent to HMP Dodds until August 28 after addressing Magistrate Douglas Frederick.

Meantime 54-year-old Elvis Avan Haynes, of Philip Gap, Lightfoot Lane, St Michael also appeared before Magistrate Frederick today.

He is alleged to have incited Alleyne to resist Sergeant Pilgrim as he executed his duties on July 30.

Haynes pleaded not guilty to the charge and with no objection was released on $2,000 bail.

He will make his next appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on November 25.

Also appearing in court on that day is 27-year-old Jabarri Lamario Haynes of the same address who was granted $2,500 bail.

He is accused of and pleaded not guilty to obstructing Sergeant Pilgrim also on July 30.