Nine confirmed killed in second mass shooting in US in 24 hours - Barbados Today

Nine people have been killed and at least 26 injured in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio – the second US mass shooting in 24 hours.

Mayor Nan Whaley said the injured were in several hospitals throughout the city.

The shooting began at 1:07 local time in the Oregon district of the city centre.

Police confirmed they killed the gunman at the scene within a minute of him opening fire.

Mayor Whaley told reporters she was “amazed” by the quick response of the officers which she said prevented further deaths, but also stressed it would be a “very, very difficult time” for families of victims.

“As a mayor, this is a day that we all dread happening,” she said. “What’s very sad is I’ve got messages from mayors across the country – it’s sad that we’ve all gone through it.”

The incident came only hours after a mass shooting in El Past, Texas, which left at least 20 people dead.

It also took place less than a week after three people were killed and 15 injured at a food festival in California.

Mayor Whaley called on anyone with information to call the police to aid their investigation. She also said it was the 250th mass shooting in the US this year.

But the Gun Violence Archive, which categorises mass shootings as four or more people shot or killed (excluding the shooter), said there have in fact been 251.

Assistant Police Chief Matt Carper had earlier told reporters that officers on patrol managed to take down the gunman.

“Our people are very well trained for a situation like this,” he said, adding it was “very fortunate that the officers were in close proximity”.