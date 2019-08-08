Smart pleads not guilty to Kadooment charges - Barbados Today

Smart pleads not guilty to Kadooment charges

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 8, 2019

Forty Acres, St Thomas resident Jason Orlando Smart has denied committing a crime under the Public Order Act on Kadooment Day.

The 33-year-old appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today accused of unlawfully entering Kontact Band Barbados on August 5, when he was not a member, while along Black Rock Main Road, and failed to leave after being directed to do so by Chelston Bostic, an authorised person.

Smart is also charged with inflicting serious bodily harm on Bostic, a charge he also denied.

He is further accused of assaulting Sergeant Amito Pollard and police constable Khari Patrick as well as resisting Pollard as they executed their duties on the day. Smart denied those charges as well.

With no objections Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant released the unemployed man on $2,000 bail to reappear in court on November 27.

He has been warned to stay away from the complainants.

2 thoughts on “Smart pleads not guilty to Kadooment charges

  1. Earl CrichlowEarl Crichlow

    U’ve the wrong last name…

      -   Reply
  2. Ryan BayneRyan Bayne

    I thought this was an incident-free Kadooment Day until I saw this.

      -   Reply

