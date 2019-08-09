Ashby pleads guilty - Barbados Today

Five years ago Jamel Omar Sinclair Ashby told police he knew nothing about shooting incidents in a St Michael community.

Yesterday however, the Rogers Road, Ivy, St Michael resident pleaded guilty in the No. 2 Supreme Court to committing crimes that placed an entire family in danger of death or serious bodily harm.

When arraigned before Justice Randall Worrell, the 29-year-old admitted that he used a firearm without a valid licence and damaged a van belonging to Ronnie Cooke on May 28, 2014. He also pleaded guilty to unlawfully and maliciously engaging in conduct that placed Crystal Cottle, Che Yearwood and Karen Johnson in danger of death or serious bodily harm on the same day.

Ashby also pleaded guilty to using a firearm without a valid licence as well as placing Ercilla Grazette, Raheem Cottle, Kanell Moseley, Romell Ifill, Ramario Alleyne and Winfield Cooke in danger of death or serious bodily harm when he engaged in unlawful and malicious conduct on June 15, 2014.

With his attorneys Andrew Willoughby and Shamar Bovell present in court, Ashby pleaded not guilty to wounding Crystal Cottle on June 15, 2014 with intent to maim, disfigure or disable her or to do some serious bodily harm to her. He however pleaded guilty to the lesser count of unlawful and malicious wounding Cottle.

On both dates the complainants were at different locations at a Ecrilla Grazette’s residence when they heard loud explosions. Crystal Cottle jumped out of bed and was able to pull her children to safety. She then realised she had been shot in the leg after discovering that someone was shooting at the house about 1a.m.

When police first interviewed Ashby about the incidents he allegedly told them he did not have a gun and “I ain’t know nothing ‘bout that”.

After the facts were detailed by Senior Crown Counsel Olivia Davis the case was adjourned until November 8. That’s when Justice Worrell will hear about Ashby’s time spent on remand, any prior convictions, the contents of a presentencing report and submissions on sentencing from the defence and the prosecution.