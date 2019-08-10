Randall Phillips Polyclinic reopening scheduled for August 19 - Barbados Today

The reopening of the Randall Phillips Polyclinic at Oistins, Christ Church, has been rescheduled to Monday, August 19, to facilitate the completion of work and inspection of the premises.

Meanwhile, the clinics which were diverted to the David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex, at Glebe Land, St John, since July 29, will continue to be held at that location next week.

A shuttle service will run between the Randal Phillips Polyclinic and the David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex to facilitate the antenatal, postnatal, dressings, catheters, immunization and mental health patients.

On Monday, the shuttle for the antenatal clinic will leave Randal Phillips at 8:30 a.m. and return at 1:30 p.m. On Tuesday, patients for the postnatal and dressings clinics will leave Randal Phillips at 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. respectively, with the shuttle returning at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. respectively.

The shuttle for the catheters clinic will leave Randal Phillips at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and return at 1:30 p.m. On Thursday, antenatal and dressings patients will travel to the St. John polyclinic on the 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. shuttles respectively and return on the 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. buses.

Immunization patients will leave Randal Phillips at 8:30 a.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, returning at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The mental health clinic will be held on Tuesday and Friday. On Tuesday, the pick-up time at Randal Phillips is 12:15 p.m. and the shuttle will return to Randal Phillips at the completion of the clinic. On Friday, the shuttle leaves at 9:15 a.m. and again at 12:15 p.m. It will make return trips at 11:45 a.m. and at the end of the clinic.

Meanwhile, patients who need medication or medical attention are advised to seek care at the Winston Scott, Edgar Cochrane, David Thompson or St Phillip Polyclinics.