Women ordered to keep the peace - Barbados Today

Three women who became involved in a fracas on The Mighty Grynner Highway at its junction with Brighton Road on Foreday Morning Jam have been ordered to be on their best behaviour for the next six months.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant imposed the bond on the accused 23-year-old Brandi Danielle Wallace and 40-year-old Kelly-ann Cassandra Wallace, both of Culloden Road, St Michael as well as the complainant Shelly Gibson.

Earlier this week the Wallaces pleaded guilty to unlawfully wounding Gibson on August 3.

Constable Kenmore Phillips, reading from the police report, disclosed that Gibson and her sister had asked a truck driver for a ride and were inside the truck when there was an exchange of words with the accused who were standing on the outside. This deteriorated into a physical altercation with Gibson receiving an injury to the head.

The younger Wallace told Cuffy-Sargeant that the complainant “threw drink” right in her face and then kicked her in the mouth. “That’s how the fight started,” she explained.

Gibson then gave her account of what occurred that morning. She explained that she and her sister were in the vehicle when they heard a commotion about ‘you don’t belong to this band,’” and she was confused as to what was happening.

“So they just start pulling the door and she and she mother literally pulled me out of the van,” Gibson said adding that the only way she was able to get her attackers to release her was to “kick” at them.

However, the magistrate said Gibson’s story was a different version to what she had given to the police and she was the complainant in the matter.

She then imposed the bond that carried a $750 forthwith fine or six weeks prison sentence if breached.