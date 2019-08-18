Reopening of Randal Phillips Polyclinic further delayed - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Health and Wellness advises the public that the Randal Phillips Polyclinic, Oistins, Christ Church, will not reopen on Monday, August 19, as previously planned, as more time is needed to complete the work on environmental issues affecting that facility.

In addition, the Ministry is taking the opportunity to undertake a facelift of some areas of the polyclinic to improve its ambience.

Transportation arrangements for patients to the David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex will remain in place until the polyclinic is fully functional again.

Patients who need medication or medical attention are advised to seek care at the Winston Scott, Edgar Cochrane, David Thompson or St Philip Polyclinics.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness apologizes for the inconvenience caused and expects the work to be completed in as short a time as possible.

An update on plans for the reopening of the polyclinic will be provided following an inspection this week.