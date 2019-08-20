Strive for excellence - Barbados Today

“Do not waste time living someone else’s life, don’t let other people’s opinions drown out your own voice. Follow your heart and intuition, continue life by your actions and not your words, strive for your best, and continue to excel and climb above others.”

This advice came from Chief Executive Officer of Supreme Counselling for Personal Development Shawn Clarke as he addressed the 2019 graduating class of his organisation at a ceremony held over the weekend at the Accra Beach Hotel and Spa.

Clarke congratulated the students for completing the five-year self-improvement programme, stating that they had all succeeded despite the fact that there were people around them who wanted to “write them off”.

“Some of you were told you could or would never change. Some were told ‘you’re wasting time going to that programme’. Some were pressured by friends to drop out, that there were better things you could do with your time; but you are here today and that deserves a round of applause.”

He noted that while some of the young people would continue their academic pursuits, others would enter the workforce for the first time, “Each of you will travel your own unique path. Never forget, though, that wherever you go and whatever you do, you will have challenges, but meet them directly, with your head held high and your mind open.”

On that score, Clarke advised them to stay true to themselves and to follow their instincts if they sensed that anything they encountered in life was not in their best interest.

“Do not waste too much time looking for what you think may be the perfect opportunity, because in seeking what you consider the ‘perfect’ opportunity, you may miss the right one. Also, follow your feelings; if it feels right, move towards it; if it doesn’t feel right, do not do it. Striving for excellence also means you must surround yourself with people who will drive and push you, and who will support and encourage you when haters put you down.”

Meanwhile, in a very emotional address, class valedictorian Donnelle Eastmond told the graduating class, “This organisation has changed my life in many ways over the last five years. The facilitators have helped me to stay on the path successfully, and I have learned to manage my anger, control myself, and have developed a better sense of self and self-awareness. I have also developed many friendships inside and outside which will last a lifetime”. (DH)