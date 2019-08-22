High Court to sentence drug trafficker - Barbados Today

High Court to sentence drug trafficker

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 22, 2019

The 20-year-old Canadian drug mule who pleaded guilty earlier this week to trafficking in $212,000 worth of cannabis into Barbados has been sent to the High Court for sentencing.

Magistrate Laurie-Ann Smith-Bovell made the order today when Serena Daniella Gentles, on No 7290 Meyer Drive Malton, Mississauga, Ontario reappeared before her in the District ‘B’ Boarded Hall Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Gentles, who is represented by attorney-at-law Kyle Walkes, arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport on August 16 around 1:08 p.m. from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Contained in her luggage were 47 transparent, vacuum-sealed packages each containing a quantity of vegetable matter suspected to be cannabis concealed among bed sheets, pillowcases, boxes of Gain detergent, cat litter and a box purporting to contain an inflatable bed.

