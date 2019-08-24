Man shot multiple times in Walkers, St Andrew - Barbados Today

Police are investigating a shooting incident, which occurred about 10:30 p.m. on Friday in a bushy area at Walkers, St Andrew near the St Andrew’s Parish Church.

Deshawn Ricardo Clarke, 25, of Chimborazo, St Joseph was shot multiple times about his body.

Police say they responded to a report of shots being fired in the area.

On arrival, they found the victim lying on the ground with what appeared to be four gunshot injuries to his body.

Initial investigations reveal that the victim and another man were in the area when they encountered an unknown man who opened fire on them. The victim was struck and fell to the ground and the other man ran off. The shooter also left the area.

The police and the ambulance were called and the victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention.

Police are asking anyone who can provide any information that can assist with their investigation to contact the Northern Division Criminal Investigation Department at 419-1737, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 (TIPS) 8477 or any police station.