Alleged stolen car at the centre of cases - Barbados Today

A mother and daughter are out on bail on separate charges involving an alleged stolen vehicle.

They are 39-year-old Randia Oshanda Chyona Johnson and her 18-year-old daughter, Destiny Malika Tori Johnson, both of No. 5 Birch Path, Regent Hill, Pine, St Michael.

The older Johnson is charged with dishonestly assisting in the retention of a motor vehicle worth $33,500 belonging to Road Map Car Rentals between March 22 and August 17 knowing or believing the vehicle to be stolen.

Her daughter is facing a charge that in the same timeframe she handled the vehicle knowing or believing it to be stolen.

The accused could not enter pleas to their individual indictable charges when they appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick.

With no objections from the prosecutor, the two were granted $5,000 bail each to reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on October 24.