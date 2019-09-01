ASYCUDA World’s implementation postponed until Sep 9 - Barbados Today

The Go-Live date for ASYCUDA World has been postponed by a few days, because of technical issues.

This disclosure has come from acting Comptroller of Customs, Alister Forde, who said the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) World will now be introduced on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Forde pointed out that as a result of the revised implementation, ASYCUDA ++ will be placed offline from 6 p.m. on Friday, September 6, to facilitate the upgrade to ASYCUDA World, which will come on-stream from 1 a.m. on Monday, September 9.

ASYCUDA World is a more modern, robust and business friendly computerized customs management system which covers trade procedures.

It handles XML messaging, customs declarations, accounting procedures, transit, suspense procedures and directly transmits information for the Advanced Cargo Information System (ACIS) and the Barbados Port Inc.’s system. ASYCUDA generates trade data that can be used for statistical economic analysis and allows for customs administrations to electronically manage their processes and procedures more efficiently.