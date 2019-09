The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) launched this year’s Barbados Food, Rum and Wine Festival in fine style at St Anne’s Fort, St Michael.

The festival which is celebrating its 10th anniversary saw patrons enjoying unique and creative cocktails prepared by mixologists, tasty cuisine done by chefs and entertainment. There was also a game of road tennis for spectators to enjoy.

The festival runs from October 24 to 27. (IMC)