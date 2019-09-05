‘Beauty with a purpose’ - Barbados Today

There could only be one Miss World Barbados and Che Greenidge now sits on that throne and manages that crown for 2019.

Greenidge ran a close race with 1st runner-up Shahaida Lynch and six other delegates on Saturday night at the Bajan Helipad, Bridgetown St Michael.

The night was a battle of purpose, poise and pageantry with a packed helipad filled with cheering supporters who came out to see their favourite pageant entrants.

Greenidge shone for the entire night as she rocked the runway, dominated in the question and answer segment and even did sign language for her deaf students upon winning the crown. She spoke eloquently about her ideals on the deaf community and how she intended to serve them if the crown became hers. Lynch spoke of mental health as her special project. However, she needed to serve more substance in the question-and-answer segment as she spoke on the relationship between the church and the state and marijuana usage.

The judge lineup included Rusell Ruck, Fashion Designer Pauline Bellamy, Andre Hoyte, Manager and Model Regina Ramjit and Ian Walcott-Skinner. They had a tough job but finally decided during the night that Ifetayo Clarke should be crowned Ms Social Media; Brianna Carter should be Queen of the Head to Toe Challenge; Brittany Gill-Denny should be the winner of the Fitness Challenge while Most Improved Delegate should be Iesha Best.

First runner-up, Shahaida Lynch, was crowned Queen of the Runway. That girl can handle a pair of heels and is very lovely to watch with swaying hips and a powerful leggy strut. Che Greenidge who was crowned Queen overall was given the crown of Best Talent and gained the most points for the ‘Beauty With a Purpose’ presentation.(MR)