Three Tridents players replaced on current team for CPL T20 - Barbados Today

Tridents team manager Dominic Hill has confirmed that three players have been replaced on the Tridents team for the current CPL T20 tournament.

Pakistani players Wahab Riaz (left arm fast bowler and right-hand batsman) and Imad Wasim (All-rounder) will not be joining the team.

They have been replaced by South African JP Duminy (left-handed batsman and right-arm off spin bowler) and Australian Joshua Lalor (left arm seamer).

Specialist batsman and medium paced bowler Asif Ali is also not coming but a replacement has not been named as yet.

All three Pakistani players became unavailable due to Pakistan’s national team revised scheduling and have to report for national team duty.

The Tridents remain in great spirits and welcome the new additions to the team as they prepare for the 2019 CPL T20 that began September 4.

Tridents’ first match is Sunday, September 8 against Guyana’s Amazon Warriors in Guyana.