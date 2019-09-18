Back in court - Barbados Today

A pregnant woman who was remanded yesterday until next month for sentencing on a burglary charge, was back in court today accused of assaulting a female police officer minutes after being escorted from court.

Thirty-year-old Stancha Clerona Augustine, a nail technician of #78 Crystal Heights, St James has been charged with assaulting Alison Clarke occasioning her actual bodily harm to which she pleaded not guilty.

She is alleged to have committed the assault on her way to the police station after being granted bail on another theft charge but remanded on the burglary offence.

The prosecutor police constable Victoria Taitt objected to the accused being granted bail when she appeared today before District ‘A’ Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant on the grounds that she allegedly committed another offence having been remanded the same day to reappear in court on October 14, 2019.

The prosecutor contended that Augustine is likely to reoffend.

“Notwithstanding her condition the accused needs some time to cool down,” declared the prosecutor.

The police officer told the court that even if the accused were given bail, she is currently on remand.

She was sent back to prison to reappear on October 14 when her latest case before the court will also be heard.