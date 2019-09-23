Back on remand - Barbados Today

Back on remand

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 23, 2019

Less than two weeks after telling a Bridgetown court he had learned his lesson a St Andrew man was back before the same magistrate today on two new charges.

On September 11, facing charges for theft, Anthony Wayne Bovell, of Franklyn Road, Belleplaine secured $10,000 bail with one surety before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant who imposed some conditions. He was ordered to reappear before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on December 17.

Three days after being released from the remand block at Dodds, the 42-year-old had his name called in a criminal matter. He returned to court today charged that on September 14 he entered Cloister Bookstore Limited as a trespasser and stole $1,539. 98 while armed with a knife.

The unemployed man is also accused of entering S & S Office Supplies and Furniture Incorporated with intent to commit theft while armed with a knife on September 17.

He was not required to offer pleas to the indictable matters.

The prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that Bovell was just recently granted his pretrial liberty and was back before the court on similar charges, the likelihood that he would reoffend and the allegation that more than one complainant was affected.

Bovell will make his next appearance before Cuffy-Sargeant on October 21.

