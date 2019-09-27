More than 10,000 pounds of trash collected - Barbados Today

Six-hundred-and-sixty-two volunteers in 20 groups participated in Clean Up Barbados 2019 on September 21st to #PickUpDeTing at 14 separate locations, collecting 10,856 pounds of litter and illegally dumped materials from Barbados’ landscapes.

Clean Up teams represented: KPMG, Church of Jesus Christ and the Latter-Day Saints, Rotaract Club of South Barbados, Store All & Environ, Barbados Water Polo Club, West Terrace Scout Group, Tropical Shipping, RBC Insurance, Queen’s College Association, St. Gabriel’s School, Bryden Stokes Ltd., Chefette, Naticor Trekkers, PricewaterhouseCoopers SRL, Studio Blue Architects + Upton Neighbourhood & Friends, Hyuna International Inc, Cost-U-Less, St. James Parish Independence Committee, and Massy Stores. This year, a record 29 individuals also registered to participate and were assigned to one of the above groups.

The St James Parish Independence Committee gathered the largest collection by weight, 2,204.62 pounds of material, and will hold the winners’ plaque for one year. This was achieved by involving the Weston community to fill a large skip donated by Infra Equipment Rentals, which provided a total of five skips with drop-off and pickup service, and hauled skips to SBRC for weighing. This helped to reduce the heavy workload required of the one, all-female weigh team.

St Gabriel’s school’s group was the largest with 193 participants led by principal Mrs Angela Blackett.

The most recent Clean Up Barbados was the eleventh facilitated by the Future Centre Trust. Clean Up Barbados is linked to the Clean Up the World weekend, held the third weekend of September every year. The Future Centre Trust extends a hearty thanks to all volunteers and sponsors to Clean Up Barbados 2019. Well done!