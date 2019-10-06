Fogging schedule for October 7-11 - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ fogging programme will continue in five parishes this week.

On Monday, October 7, the St Andrew districts to be fogged are Savannah Road, Shorey Village, Worrell’s Road, Belleplaine, Ermy Bourne Highway, Lakes Village, and the environs.

The team will be in St Peter on Tuesday, October 8, spraying Speightstown Bypass, Queen Street, Bovell Road, Mango Lane, Chapel Street, Gooding Alley, Major Walk, Sand Street, Church Street and nearby districts, as well as Mile-and-a-Quarter, Olton Road, Ashton Hall, Clarkes Road, Corbins Road with Avenues, Greaves Road, Reservoir Road, Millionaire Road and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, October 9, the St Lucy and St Peter districts of Checker Hall, Checker Hall Development, Rock Hall Road, Fustic Village, Sutherland and the environs, as well as Gills Road, Around the Town, Farm Road, Niles Road, Farm Tenantry Road, Burma Road, Battaleys, and surrounding districts will be sprayed.

Areas to be fogged in St George on Thursday, October 10, are Rowans Park, Rowans Park South, Thorpes Cottage, Walkers Park East, Walkers Close and neighbouring districts.

The team will be in St James on Friday, October 11, to fog Cemetery Lane, Mayhoe Avenue, Cordia Avenue, Flamboyant Avenue, Palm Row and the environs, as well as Paynes Bay, Laynes Road, Holders Hill, Chapel Road and surrounding areas.

Fogging takes place between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. each day. Householders are reminded to open their doors and windows to allow the spray to enter.