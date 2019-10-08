BRA cashier charged - Barbados Today

Allegations that a male cashier at the Barbados Revenue Authority willfully engaged in misconduct on six occasions landed him before the law courts today.

When the matters against Dwayne Louis Antonio Babb, of Sion Hill Tenantry Road, St James came up for hearing in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this morning, the prosecutor, Sergeant Robert Jones made a submission for the cases to remain “indictable”.

Magistrate Joy-Ann Clarke so ordered just before reading the charges to Babb who was not required to plead.

It is alleged that the 32-year-old public officer engaged in willful misconduct which amounted to an abuse of public trust when he did not use the required documents to register motor vehicles: MW-246 on November 15, 2018; S-6217 on November 29, 2018; MX-595 on December 7, 2018; XH-543 on October 19, 2018, P-8711 on October 29, 2018 and XE-827 on November 7, 2018.

There was no objection to bail for the accused who is being represented by attorney-at-law Kendrid Sargeant.

Babb was released on $2,500 bail after his surety was accepted by the magistrate. He is scheduled to reappear before the No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on February 17, 2020.