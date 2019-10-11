Charity golf to raise awareness - Barbados Today

Keratoconus Barbados is on the eve of its inaugural KCB 20/20 Vision Charity Golf tournament at Barbados Golf Club, Christ Church, to be hosted tomorrow.

It is a two-man better ball format with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. At hole number two, players will be blindfolded and will play for a prize for “closest to pin” to bring awareness to sight impairment.

The first prize for this inaugural tournament is a ticket to London for each player of the winning team and a one-day pass to the British Open. The intention of the event is to first bring awareness to the need for vision care and in particular to the eye condition keratoconus. The target from donations, corporate team sponsors, individual players and the proceeds of the post-game silent auction is $100,000. The funds will be used for surgeries and contact lenses especially for children and equipment for donation to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Founder of the charity Roseanne Myers said: “We are delighted that we have a full field of nineteen teams, and 76 golfers signed up for tomorrow. Though we are not yet at our monetary target, we are sure that our goal of raising awareness about keratoconus is being met. Promised donations will continue to come in after the tournament and we hope to get closer to our target of $100,000.”

Myers added: “The charity is nine-months old and happy to have already created history on our first World Sight Day by executing a golf clinic for the blind students of the Irving Wilson School. Tomorrow is another historic occasion as two world renowned blind golfers will be part of the field, playing shoulder to shoulder with sighted golfers. To raise awareness of sight impairment generally provides a platform for us to speak about our own condition keratoconus.

“Robert Banks and coach (his wife) Alice from the United States Blind Golf Association and Andrew Gilford and coach (his wife) Melanie from the United Kingdom and Wales Blind Golf Associations, will be the first-ever to play blind golf in Barbados. They have been tremendous in support of our efforts to raise general awareness and motivate those with any kind of vision issues.”

Persons will have a chance to meet them at the post-game cocktail and silent auction as well as learn about keratoconus, all in a fun way.

Keratoconus is a condition that affects the cornea and causes vision impairment. Though not well known is has been increasingly found in teens and pre-teens in Barbados and the wider Caribbean. Keratoconus Barbados is registered charity 1426 and is essentially a patient advocate group for the condition.

For further information on the tournament persons can contact Barbados Golf Club (246) 5384653 and for queries on the silent auction and Keratoconus Barbados please contact [email protected] or check all details and links to make payment at www.facebook.com/kcbarbados (PR)