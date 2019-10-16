Firms await word on fees ease from Customs - Barbados Today

Companies facing the possibility of hundreds of thousands of dollars in warehousing fees owing to delays in bringing a new Customs processing software online are yet to know if they will be granted a discount from shipping lines.

But Chairman of the Barbados Private Sector Association (BPSA) Edward Clarke told Barbados TODAY he was satisfied that the major challenges have been addressed and progress was being made to fully rectify any outstanding concerns.

Retailers, distributors and other importers were left with a sour taste several weeks ago after dozens of containers were stuck in the Bridgetown Port due to anomalies associated with the new ASYCUDA World system, whose implementation was initially delayed due to technical issues.

So far, port authorities have waived storage fees – known as demurrage – to provide some relief for businesses.

Clarke said: “We have had a lot of teething issues with ASYCUDA World; some of them were self-inflicted, but some of them were to do with the overall implementation.

“But we are happy to say that a lot of progress has been made, a lot of additional training has been done between Customs and the private sector and the customs brokers, and much improvements have been seen.”

Port officials have given the assurance that it should be smooth sailing “in the next week or so”, Clarke added.

But Clarke said the BPSA has already requested the help of the port authorities to seek a discount on demurrage through th head of the shipping association and shippers.

“We hope something will be done. [Port authorities] said they would address it for us,” said Clarke.

But acknowledged that it would still be up to the shipping companies to decide if they would offer a discount.

He told Barbados TODAY: “The Port has already done what they can on the additional storage that was as a result of the delays in the system.

“So now it is a matter of the demurrage to be addressed, but that is a matter that needs to be addressed between the shippers and the private sector, and the Port Authority has agreed to help us in this regard.

“So we welcome their intervention and any assistance that can be done. This is a matter more around the international shipping agency and nothing to do with the government at this time, but any assistance that can be provided we welcome.

“I know they have already started to help us in that regard.”

Companies had also complained about customs tariffs and sharp increases in duties charged on several items.

Clarke said these, too, were brought to the attention of port officials, the Prime Minister and ministries and it was now a matter of Government making a decision.

Clarke said: “Some changes may be made to reflect what we have brought to their attention, but the final outcome is yet to be decided on and we look forward to that. We expect that will happen [soon].

“We all want to work together to keep the cost of living in Barbados down, that is the critical juncture that we are at, to make sure that what is done the general public don’t feel anymore impact at this time.

“We are trying to make sure that everything is done to ease the burden.

“But as for the system, it is in place and we are happy to see ASYCUDA World being implemented and we look forward to a successful use of ASYCUDA World and the full use of it.”

