Oldie goldies - Barbados Today

The island’s largest public sector trade union says it is in desperate need of fresh blood.

This morning president of the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) Akanni McDowall, revealed that a substantial percentage of its membership is near retirement.

“In this union 14 per cent of the population within the NUPW are persons between the ages of 18-35 years. In other words, 86 per cent are over the age of 35; and of that 86 per cent, 60 per cent are over the age of 55. Suffice to say we have an aging membership,” said McDowall, who was speaking at a youth workshop hosted by the union at their Dalkeith Road headquarters this morning.

McDowall revealed that this was not a matter which the union was taking lightly, and steps were being taken to ensure that the youth feel as if their concerns were a priority for the NUPW.

“This union has taken progressive steps by rekindling the youth league and allowing a youth league member to sit on the executive in an ex officio position to give young workers a voice on the executive,” said McDowall. The chosen delegate can inform decisions but can’t vote, he explained.

He added, “The NUPW recognises that the views of young workers must be taken seriously; that they are important to the survival of this union; that they must be part of the decision-making process, and that they must be a succession plan in place, if any union is to survive.”

According to NUPW policy, when its members reach retirement age, should they opt to stay in the union, they would be only required to pay 50 per cent of their monthly dues. Based on McDowall’s statistics, this could mean a potential significant drop in revenue for the union in the next ten years.

He contended that the union could not continue to afford to marginalize youth with notions of waiting one’s turn, but rather they must be challenged to get more involved and take up leadership roles within the organisation.

The NUPW president stressed, “We believe that if young workers are given a chance to be involved and lead, we can eliminate some of the problems which affect the youth.

“They would have a say on issues and how they impact on them. They would be involved in the dissemination of information, especially concerning young public sector workers and they would be more involved in training programmes and activities organised by the NUPWYL,”

