BSTU: Consult us! - Barbados Today

The Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU) has put the Ministry of Education on notice that teachers will no longer tolerate being left on the fringes of the decision-making process relating to policy changes in the education system.

This morning BSTU president Mary Redman said that for too long teachers have been left out of the loop when it comes to education policy and teachers were no longer putting up with this type of approach, as they were the ones tasked with the implementation of these changes, whether it made sense to them or not.

“Such profound structural changes to our educational system as we are hearing, we envisage will have the potential to impact, expand or otherwise overturn, in a fundamental way, what we do. As teachers and as professionals we must be at the forefront of these changes. There must be inclusion and dialogue, consultation and negotiation, in a manner that has been lacking for many years now,” said Redman, who was delivering remarks at the BSTU’s activities to mark Teachers’ Professional Development Day, at Solidarity House, St Michael.

She further noted, “I know that I can speak confidently for you, the union, when I say that we will no longer accept from the ministry, policy changes in education, in which we have neither been involved nor consulted. Policies that have been decided at Cabinet first and then foisted upon us to implement with none of the resources, training or support. We expect and we intend to ensure that those days are past.”

In keeping with this mindset of playing a more active role in charting the new course for education, Redman reiterated previous calls for the establishment of a teachers’ services commission, contending that due to the uniqueness of teachers’ issues, it was imperative that they were handled separately from the general civil service.

“We expect to engage on proposed initiatives such as the teachers’ services commission, which has been provided for in the Constitution since 1974. A body that will manage the recruitment, selection, appointment and discipline of teachers and that will control the affairs of teachers separate and apart from the rest of the public service. Schools are different from every other government department and must be managed differently,” said Redman.

She reminded those in attendance, including acting Minister of Education Lucille Moe, that the BSTU wants to be represented on the proposed commission, ensuring that the organisation is never out of touch with the concerns on the ground.

Redman also pointed out that there were several variables which were not considered when the last administration outlined its criteria for promotions and her union was now insisting that some engagement takes place in relation to these considerations.

“We are very excited about the concept of Master Teacher and other promotional opportunities within the system, but the criteria for this position and the process involved would have to be very transparent and well thought out, so as not to further frustrate and demotivate persons who are worthy,” she said.

Redman gave examples of how promotions criteria were poorly handled in the past, making it clear that teachers had no appetite for more of the same.

