Victory lap for the Tridents! - Barbados Today

The heroes of this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 championships were out in full colour this afternoon to receive the adoration of loyal fans and in return express gratitude for support given to them during the month-long tournament.

In fact, support for the team also came from Barbados’ political hierarchy, with Prime Minister Mia Mottley lauding the team’s commitment to victory as a model to be followed for national success.

The handful of supporters, who assembled at the Kensington Oval around 1 p.m., grew to dozens more awaiting the arrival of the victorious Barbados Tridents for the motorcade.

While the fanfare in the hours after last Saturday’s victory along with the heroes’ welcome given at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Monday was tremendous, the support today was overwhelming.

Fans got close and personal with a very upbeat and friendly captain, Jason Holder and team members who signed Tridents memorabilia and mingled freely.

“The people of Barbados were long awaiting this victory. They were long awaiting us lifting the trophy once more. It’s just a pleasing feeling to see everybody coming out in support and I’m sure as we hit the road, more and more people would come out and show their love and appreciation,” Holder told Barbados TODAY.

As the 40-foot music truck carrying the team and its entourage departed the oval bound for Bridgetown, activity in the City centre stood still as adorning fans peered out of rum shops, clothing stores and other places of business to catch a glimpse of the squad which snatched the title from the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

At the motorcade’s conclusion outside Café 195 at Massy Dome in Warrens, Prime Minister Mia Mottley thanked Holder and the team for showing the nation that hope could be found even in adversity.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, we want to say thanks to you Jason and to your team… In life, you do not always start off strong. Many of us have started and had to hold our footing before we can pick up pace and win. There can be no more perfect metaphor for what life is about and how we must achieve and excel as we go through it,” said the Prime Minister.

While expressing faith in the captain to lead the Tridents to even more victories, Mottley pledged her own re-commitment to tackling the country’s challenges.