Voluntary recall on single lot of Johnson's baby powder

Barbados Today
October 22, 2019

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) has advised that Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (JJCI) announced that it is initiating a voluntary recall in the United States (US) of a single lot of its Johnson’s Baby Powder.

According to the DCCA, tests carried out by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Johnson’s Baby Powder indicated the presence of sub-trace levels of chrysotile asbestos contamination. Chrysotile asbestos or white asbestos, as it is called, is the most commonly used form of asbestos. Over exposure to this type of asbestos can cause serious illness.

As a matter of caution, the JJCI has issued a voluntary recall of Lot Number 22318RB of Johnson’s Baby Powder.

The recall is supported by the DCCA, the agency under the Ministry of Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Commerce charged with the protection of consumers.

Consumers are therefore asked to check the lot numbers of any Johnson and Johnson’s Baby Powder, and if any are found with the above-mentioned lot numbers, they are urged to discontinue use of the product and return the contaminated product to the retailer from which it was purchased.

Additional information on the recall may be found on the below links: – https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/johnsonjohnson consumer-inc-voluntarily-recall-single-lot-johnsons-baby-powder-unitedstates utm_campaign=Johnson%20%26%20Johnson%20Consumer%20Inc.%20to%20 Voluntarily%20Recall%20a%20Lot%20of%20Johnson%E2%80%99s%20Baby%20Pow der%20in%20the%20U.S.&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloquahttps://www.johnso nsbaby.com/https://www.factsabouttalc.com/

Consumers may also contact the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
at 535-7000, 535-7003, 535-7005, or [email protected] to report any
possession of the contaminated product. (JG/BGIS/DCCA)

