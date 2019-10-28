Some turning abortion into business enterprise - Barbados Today

The abortion of babies is big business in the United States.

And abortion giant, Planned Parenthood, is defending its business interest.

The organisation has brought a civil lawsuit against “Sandra Merritt…seeking millions of dollars as punishment for her undercover investigation work with David Daleiden and CMP, which exposed the largest abortion mill’s trafficking in human baby body parts (article by Liberty Counsel, October 16, 2019 www.lc.org).

Now, investigative journalism which seeks to expose corruption or criminal activity in government or private enterprise, is usually feted and celebrated.

However, this is not the case in this matter.

Merritt and Daleiden, founder of Centre for Medical Progress (CMP) have made history for being “the first undercover journalists to be charged with a crime for undercover recordings made in the public interest in the history of California.”

No less than 15 felony charges have been brought against Merritt by the attorney general of California.

Is it any wonder that many people are seeing the government as allied to Planned Parenthood in its efforts to silence the two defendants in the lawsuit?

The abortion organisation has a lot at stake. Its public image and reputation has been severely sullied by the videos taken by Merritt and Daleiden four years ago.

Liberty Counsel, the defendants’ lawyers, stated that the undercover videos exposed Planned Parenthood on four fronts. (See article by Michelle Terry for American Center for Law & Justice, www.aclj.org)Michelle Terry

First, that it was engaged in “negotiating over infant body parts and joking about wanting a Lamborghini.”

Second, the organisation was engaged in “discussing the harvesting of baby’s brains, livers, kidneys and legs from tiny preborn children.”

The aborted babies are seen as a means to wealth and riches – not as human beings. Body parts are readily available to purchasers.

Of course, all this sounds very demeaning and sickening. No wonder Planned Parenthood would want to hide this information from the public, and attempt to tarnish the characters of the defendants.

Third, the videos expose the organization “offering to alter abortion technique – a possible violation of law – to ensure tissue is undamaged and suitable for research.”

So this is what human beings have come to. Using the unborn for laboratory experiments.

In fact, a former board director of the Center for Medical Progress has testified during the trial that “the scalps of babies provided by the abortion industry are being harvested for research in treating baldness.”

Fourth, Planned Parenthood was also shown to be engaged in “bragging about the revenue earned by the sale of organs and tissue taken from aborted infants.”

The Bible certainly speaks to the greed and practice of Planned Parenthood when it says “…The love of money is the root of all evil. (1 Timothy 6:10)

Aborting babies and systematically distributing the parts for financial gain is pure evil.

It goes against God’s ideal of the sanctity of human life.

Therefore, as this case proceeds and witnesses testify of the atrocities committed against the unborn, we need to pray that Merritt and Daleiden will be cleared of all charges; and that Planned Parenthood would at last be held accountable for its crimes against the American people.