Returning nationals: Don’t scam us! - Barbados Today

Returning nationals hoping to retire in the land of their birth after years of living overseas are crying out over professionals and artisans alike trying to take advantage of them.

President of the Northern Group of Returning Nationals, Reuben Rollock says the organisation, which comprises dozens of returnees has been forced to hear complaints about attorneys, contractors and others seeking to scam other returning nationals out of their hard-earned money.

“From time to time there is a problem caused by those who think that because you come in from America or Canada, you went to Buckingham Palace and took off a piece of gold. It’s not like that. We had to work hard in the snow. Sometimes as nurses, doctors and all kinds of things to make a living,” the retired employee of the London Underground metro system revealed.

“People want to come back to Barbados and live, but they don’t want to be taken advantage of. I am not here to ‘juck your eye out’ and I wouldn’t want you to do it to me either.”

As a result of the challenges, Rollock said the group had prioritised assisting with the resettlement of returning nationals and was working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in that regard.

In addition, he said the organisation had formed a circle of trusted professionals around the country who perform critical services at reasonable costs.

“Normally people come back and they get short changed by contractors who tell them certain things and get them confused. Sometimes lawyers tell them things that are untrue. So we are here to advise them, guide them through the process and pick out the best of everything for them.

“If they want, we have a base of carpenters and masons.

They don’t necessarily do big jobs but they organise the finer details of construction…and even if they can’t do the job, they tell you how the job is to be done and it makes life easier,” said Rollock.

He added: “At any given time I have at least three or four people coming to me looking for contractors so we advise that they don’t do anything until they contact us. We will name lawyers that are reputable or a group of lawyers that we trust.”

The president added that returning nationals, if given the opportunity, were keen to give back to their society. He revealed the Northern Group often engaged in charitable activities to assist the Maria Brewster Children’s home, the St. Lucy District Hospital among others. Before they are able to give back however, Rollock says the returnees needed the best opportunity to settle down.

“Many [returning nationals], when they come back, find it difficult because some people went away for so long they think that sweet bread still costs 20 cents. So we kind of resettle them back into society.

Efforts to reach Barbados Bar Association President Rosalind Smith-Miller for a response to the accusations were unsuccessful. [email protected]