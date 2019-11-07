Hits from yesteryear - Barbados Today

Ten solid acts during a close to seven hour-long show.

That’s what Soca Goes Gold 3 offered loyal patrons Saturday night at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

In a room packed with sitting and standing vintage soca lovers the Eden Lodge Youth Charitable Trust staged yet another nostalgic and entertaining night for an appreciate crowd.

Patrons certainly got their monies worth and more: who wasn’t singing, was dancing or doing both.

Six Bajans, three Trinis and one Tobagonian graced the stage with an arsenal of kaiso that warmed the heart of watchers and listeners.

The Bajan brigade was ably represented by the Mighty Gabby, TC, Iweb, Serenader and Classic. Maybe one of the most enjoyed performances of the night came from Minister of Creative Economy, Culture and Sport John King, who had not sung on a stage in quite a while. He did not disappoint even if his vocals did not cooperate with him at times. The calyspso king who won crowns in 1986 and 1994 took patrons on a musical journey.

In an audience which included some of his cabinet colleagues, King sang I’m Back, Woman I love Your Body, How Many More and Wreck Ah Bumpa. In the audience were ministers Edmund Hinkson, Trevor Prescod, Cynthia Forde, Sandra Husbands and Senator Jerome Walcott. Also spotted dancing the night away was chair of the Barbados Broadcasting Authority, Dr Alyson Leacock.

One of the most energetic performances of the night came from Kernal Roberts, son of the late Lord Kitchener. He started off with Pan in A Minor and moved on to sing a number of his father’s classics including Sugar Bum Bum.

Tobagonian Lord Nelson was entertaining as well. The 88 year old sang and danced showing that he still had some moves as he often referred to himself as “Sugar Daddy”.

Crazy did not perform like he usually does but was still good enough for the crowd which loved his music which included mega hit Nani Wine.

Closing the show again this year was David Rudder.

The Trini, who is seemingly loved by all soca lovers, belted out songs like Calypso, High Mas, Bacchanal Lady, Trini to De Bone, Rally ’Round De West Indies.

MC for the night was Admiral Nelson who did a great job. (IMC)