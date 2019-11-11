All things Bajan . . . A small ‘glimpse’ into the island’s heritage - Barbados Today
All things Bajan . . . A small 'glimpse' into the island's heritage - by Barbados Today November 11, 2019

Despite the torrential downpour, the Embassy of Argentina was alive with vibrant colour and activity last Saturday at the opening ceremony for “Glimpse Barbados” by local photographer Rasheed Boodhoo, with over 30 photos, taken in various locations and of people of the island, showcasing all things “Bajan”.

Among the over 100 attendees were the Minister of Environment and National Beautification, the Trevor Prescod, Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Sandra Husbands, various high ranking Government officials, Ambassadors of the People’s Republic of China, Japan, Cuba, other members of the diplomatic corp, representatives from international organizations, members of the local business community and personalities from the art and cultural community.

In his welcome speech, Ambassador of Argentina to Barbados, Gustavo Martinez Pandiani expressed that this show, the eleventh for the year 2019, is a prime example of the strong and ongoing cultural dialogue between Argentina and Barbados.

From Left – Macdonald mac Fingall, Min. of Environment and National Beautification Trevor Prescod, Ambassador Gustavo Martinez Pandiani and Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Sandra Husbands.

Photographer Rasheed Boodhoo thanked the ambassador and the Embassy of Argentina for becoming a common ground for artists to meet and expressed that the monthly exhibitions had already become a staple on the island. (PR)

Photographer Rasheed Boodhoo presenting a gift to Ambassador Pandiani.
