New Benefits . . . KPMG employees get enhanced maternity and paternity leave - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

New Benefits . . . KPMG employees get enhanced maternity and paternity leave - by Barbados Today November 13, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 13, 2019

Two more months maternity leave for moms and 17 more days paternity leave for dads. That’s what KPMG in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean is offering its employees in four offices – Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Under the new policy, maternity leave has been extended from three months’ paid leave to three months’ paid leave, plus two additional months at 75 per cent of net pay; while paternity leave has been extended from three days to 20 days.

“We’re very pleased to introduce this policy at a time when regionally there has been much emphasis on health and wellness, including workplace breastfeeding policies, the ongoing fight of non-communicable diseases, and generally ensuring that the workforce is equipped with the necessary tools and mechanisms to effect meaningful changes in their lives, homes, communities, and their workplaces,” commented Managing Partner of KPMG Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Lisa Taylor.

Lisa Taylor, Managing Partner, KPMG in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

KPMG says the changes come as the company is committed to actively engaging with employees and implementing policies that staff would find beneficial and attractive. “

At KPMG, we strive to be the Clear Choice – for our clients, our employees, and the communities in which we serve,” Ms Taylor concluded. (PR)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Have confidence and fear not . . . SJPI graduates told to embrace the future

“If you have no confidence in yourself, you are twice defeated in the race of life.” After having received the highest...

Always on the go . . . Newest centenarian a happy busybody

Barbados’ newest centenarian is Clarence Linton Murrell, a World War II veteran. Murrell marked his milestone in fine style...

Controlling diabetes . . . Families play key role

It’s a family affair. That is the status of diabetes, a scourge of the world that has invaded every sphere of life across...

Research on ageing critical . . . BARP Trust awards two postgraduate scholarships

Two Barbadians are currently pursuing postgraduate studies at the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI)...

All things Bajan . . . A small ‘glimpse’ into the island’s heritage

Despite the torrential downpour, the Embassy of Argentina was alive with vibrant colour and activity last Saturday at the...

Adrian Forde

Young people ‘to get job opportunities’ in new partnership, says Minister

Up to 1,000 young people are to gain opportunities to enter the job market in the latest partnership between Government and...

Take heed! . . . Lifeguards chastise beachgoers for ignoring red flag warnings

Lifeguards have raised concerns about members of the public heeding warnings to get out of the sea in the event of an...

Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy Kirk Humphrey

New types of plastic and fertilizers . . . Youth present innovative ideas at Blue Lab

Barbados’ young scientists are taking on the challenge to develop innovative products that can protect and maximize the...

Junior filmmakers show off their work . . . NIFCA hosts free film and video screenings

For the first time, there is a junior category in Film/Video at NIFCA. It is another one of the upgrades on offer for 2019...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share