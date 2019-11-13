New Benefits . . . KPMG employees get enhanced maternity and paternity leave - Barbados Today

Two more months maternity leave for moms and 17 more days paternity leave for dads. That’s what KPMG in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean is offering its employees in four offices – Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Under the new policy, maternity leave has been extended from three months’ paid leave to three months’ paid leave, plus two additional months at 75 per cent of net pay; while paternity leave has been extended from three days to 20 days.

“We’re very pleased to introduce this policy at a time when regionally there has been much emphasis on health and wellness, including workplace breastfeeding policies, the ongoing fight of non-communicable diseases, and generally ensuring that the workforce is equipped with the necessary tools and mechanisms to effect meaningful changes in their lives, homes, communities, and their workplaces,” commented Managing Partner of KPMG Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Lisa Taylor.

KPMG says the changes come as the company is committed to actively engaging with employees and implementing policies that staff would find beneficial and attractive. “

At KPMG, we strive to be the Clear Choice – for our clients, our employees, and the communities in which we serve,” Ms Taylor concluded. (PR)