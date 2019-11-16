Lecture on protecting self in digital age - Barbados Today

What You Need to Know to Protect Yourself in the Digital Age, is the title of an upcoming lecture to be hosted next week by the Criminal Justice Research and Planning Unit, Office of the Attorney General.

The lecture, which will be held on Tuesday, November 19, at the Courtney Blackman Grand Salle, Central Bank of Barbados, Church Street, Bridgetown, will be delivered by Chief Executive Officer of Sunisle Technology Solutions and President of the Barbados Information and Communication Technology Association, Steven Williams.

It begins at 7 pm.

Members of the public are invited to attend.