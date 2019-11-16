Lecture on protecting self in digital age - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Lecture on protecting self in digital age - by Barbados Today November 16, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 16, 2019

What You Need to Know to Protect Yourself in the Digital Age, is the title of an upcoming lecture to be hosted next week by the Criminal Justice Research and Planning Unit, Office of the Attorney General.

The lecture, which will be held on Tuesday, November 19, at the Courtney Blackman Grand Salle, Central Bank of Barbados, Church Street, Bridgetown, will be delivered by Chief Executive Officer of Sunisle Technology Solutions and President of the Barbados Information and Communication Technology Association, Steven Williams.

It begins at 7 pm.

Members of the public are invited to attend.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

National Service of Thanksgiving Sunday, Nov. 24

The National Service of Thanksgiving to mark Barbados’ 53rd anniversary of Independence takes place at the Garfield Sobers...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: A surface to low level trough system is present over the island. Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy, however some...

‘Short pay’ still worries ex-worker

Despite a visit to the Labour Office and promises of payment from his former employer, Copacabana Beach Club, Jovian Skeete...

‘Check schools before you study’ – BAC

People seeking post-secondary studies should first make sure the institutions they want to attend are accredited, according...

Fire bug bites

A woman in her 50’s is now homeless after fire destroyed her two-bedroom housing unit at Martins Road, Pine St Michael...

‘Talk about a living wage’, Govt told

Government needs to introduce a policy to establish “a living wage”, a key figure in the international civil service...

Wilfred Abrahams

‘Recent rains no fix for water woes’, says Abrahams

Heavy rainfall over the last two weeks, including a nine-inch deluge last weekend, won’t be enough to end the island’s...

Amid pain, Temario Holder’s friends raise funeral funds

Struggling to erase gruesome images of the slaying they witnessed amid sleepless nights, Frederick Smith Secondary School...

Social reform on Government’s radar

As Government continues to make “good progress” in implementing its economic reform programme, residents are being...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share