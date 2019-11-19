Pump up the volume . . . Local Karaoke singers to compete in Toronto - Barbados Today
November 19, 2019

November 19, 2019

Barbados and Canada have always enjoyed excellent relations between the two nations. On November 20, the cultural relations between the two countries will be strengthened even further when Media Links Productions of Barbados teams up with Maximum Success Marketing in Toronto to stage an inaugural Pre Independence karaoke competition between Barbados and Canada.

Six of our top Karaoke singers will depart Barbados for Toronto on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 to take on six of Canada’s finest singers from the Greater Toronto area.

The Barbadian team of Farrah Brathwaite, Damien Smith, Rebekah Carter, Andrea Toppin, Melissa Walcott and Lisa Naughton will no doubt be looking to fly the Barbadian colours high when they step onto the stage to show Canadians the stuff they are made of. This much-anticipated event will take place at the Krave Banquet Hall in Scarborough Ontario on Friday, November 22, 2019. Show time is 9 p.m.

The competition will form part of the annual Independence anniversary celebrations put on by the Barbados Consulate in association with the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Those celebrations normally climax with a church service and a gala. This will be the first year Karaoke will form part of the events. Plans are to make this an annual event and have it streamed live so Barbadians can see and hear how well our team matches up against international competition.

The Barbadians can expect good support from the large Barbadian diaspora living in Canada. The Canadians, on the other hand, will have home advantage but they will need more than that to defeat the Barbadians who are oozing with confidence. Our own Roger Gibbs will be the head of the panel of judges that will include Canadian world class accredited international judges.

The team will be led into battle by the effervescent Antoine Williams who will also share the MC duties with the hilarious MC Kevin Carrington of Canada. (PR)

