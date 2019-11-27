‘Intermittent water outages as Hampton recovers’ - BWA - Barbados Today
Operations at the Hampton Pumping Station are slowly returning to normal almost a week after the well floor collapsed while a Barbados Water Authority crew was attempting repairs, the BWA said Tuesday.

With the repairs completed late last night, pumping has resumed but at a reduced capacity, it said.

The authority advised customers in sections of St Philip and Christ Church served by the pumping station that they will continue to experience intermittent outages for a little while longer.

“This is because of the reduction in the amount of water being put into the section of the network that supplies these areas, “ the BWA explained.

Further north, customers in some of sections of St Thomas and St James have been experiencing low water pressure as BWA crews carry out emergency electrical work at the Codrington station.

The BWA reported that the remaining stations in its distribution network are all working and pumping water into the system, a week on from the nationwide power cuts that in turn triggered water outages.

But, the authority added, that “districts at the higher elevations in St. Andrew and St. Joseph still suffering water outages as a result of low levels at the re-pumping facility sending water into their areas”.

The BWA said it would  continue to assist all affected households via water tanker as a temporary measure.

