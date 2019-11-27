QEH private rooms refurbished - Barbados Today
QEH private rooms refurbished - by Barbados Today November 27, 2019

November 27, 2019

Two rooms on a private ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) have been refurbished, thanks to a partnership between Gallagher Insurance Brokers (Barbados Limited) and the hospital.

Rooms 39 and 40 on Ward A5 were officially reopened today during a ceremony at which Managing Director of Gallagher Insurance Scott Stollmeyer thanked the Board of Management of QEH for allowing his company to give back in a marked way through the refurbishment of the two rooms.

Stollmeyer said that, in keeping with Gallagher’s strong sense of community spirit and corporate and social responsibility, and based on its relationship with QEH which spanned over two decades, the company felt it was natural to partner with its valued client.

“We certainly hope that through our initiative in restoring these two rooms, corporate Barbados will follow in our footsteps to aid the QEH in providing the best accommodation and necessary facilities so they can serve the citizens of Barbados,” he said.

“We applaud the vision and efforts of the Board of Management of the QEH and look forward to being their partner for another two decades, not only from an insurance perspective but in additional ventures of social responsibility.”

Director of Nursing Services at the QEH, Henderson Pinder, thanked Gallagher for its contribution, and said a vast network of people contributed to making the project a reality.

He added that the two rooms, which have always been used as prototypes, held historical significance to the nursing profession.

“The rooms unveiled today will be the flagships to which the remaining private rooms will be compared,” Pinder said. (AH)

