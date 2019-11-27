Robinson gets prestigious UWI promotion - Barbados Today

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has announced the promotion of Dr C. Justin Robinson as the newest Professor at the Cave Hill Campus.

Dr Robinson, whose research areas include Corporate Finance in Developing Countries; Capital Markets and Market Efficiency in Developing Countries; and National Culture and Organisational Management, received high commendation for his promotion.

Promotion to Professor—the highest academic rank at the institution—is only made after endorsements from external assessors who review the candidates’ original works in addition to a rigorous assessment process involving consultation with the Dean of the applicants and the Faculty Assessment Committees. The careful scrutiny and subsequent promotion of these individuals signify the UWI’s continued advancement of knowledge through excellence in teaching, research, innovation, intellectual leadership, and outreach.

One external assessor said it was interesting that 75 per cent of Dr Robinson’s refereed journal publications concern the area of developing countries.

“Less than developed countries continue to strive for greater economic development in order to raise the standard of living of their citizens…Dr Robinson’s work will help to reduce this knowledge shortfall,” the assessor stated.

Dr Robinson has served at the UWI for 22 years, joining the Cave Hill Campus as a lecturer in the Department of Management Studies in 1997. In 2003, he was promoted to Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, serving in that capacity until 2007. Following that stint, he returned to teaching in management as senior lecturer and then served as Head of the Department of Management for five years. In 2012, he became Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, a position he currently holds alongside lecturing at the campus.

In addition, Dr Robinson has held several other responsibilities at Cave Hill, including campus representative on the University Council and the Board of Undergraduate Studies. He also served as a member of the task force, ‘Creation of an Entrepreneurial University’ in 2016, and a member of the task force for the establishment of a Faculty of Sports in 2017.

Further, Dr Robinson has been involved in the development of a number of BSc and MSc programmes, such as the BSc and MSc Banking and Finance programmes and the BSc Management with concentrations in Entrepreneurship, Finance, Human Resource Management, International Business and Marketing. He has supervised two successful PhD students and is currently supervising another PhD candidate and three MSc students.

Dr Robinson also has an impressive publications output and has written almost 30 journal articles and book chapters as well as three technical reports on Finance in Barbados. He has had several invitations to present at prestigious conferences around the world, as far as Qatar. His service to national, regional, and international public and scholarly bodies is also noteworthy, such as his post as First Vice President of the Barbados Museum & Historical Society and Financial Advisor to the Barbados Co-operative Credit Union League.

“The UWI congratulates Dr C. Justin Robinson on his appointment to the rank of Professor—which took effect from October 2, 2019—and extends best wishes in his continued career,” the university said in a statement. (PR)