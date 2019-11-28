Increased interest being shown in Segway Polo - Barbados Today

Since capturing a record third consecutive WOZ Challenge Cup at the Segway Polo World Championship in Sweden earlier this year, the Segway Polo Club of Barbados (SPCB) has seen an increase in interest in the sport on the local scene.

According to SPCB president and head coach, Nevin Roach, they have been working diligently to recruit and train new players.

He said the club has adopted a new approach towards recruitment, which saw it partnering with the Academy of Sport, Cave Hill to deliver a free Segway Polo programme to the UWI community.

Roach said in the past, new players would be allowed up to three free sessions before having to pay a nominal fee for practice sessions, a structure that the SPCB president believes is somewhat of a deterrent to some people who might be interested.

However, he said while the first session of the UWI programme saw only two new players, the numbers have consistently grown to about 20 to date.

“As a club we have been waiting a very long time for this, to have in excess of 14 players at practice regularly is a dream come through and most importantly, the new players have been absolutely enjoying it. It’s really a good time for the sport at the moment and local companies have also been showing some interest in Segway Polo as a team bonding activity for employees,” Roach said.

Swim coach and law student Kyle McEachnie, who has been recently recruited, said the level of difficulty he initially anticipated was laid to rest after his first session, as he found that the game was not as difficult as it seemed.

“It’s fun! It’s different from traditional sports and I also love the fact that any and everyone can play regardless of their fitness level. I improve with each session and hope to be able to play in the Barbados Cup next year May,” he added.

The SPCB has also been working very closely with the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), from which it has received numerous opportunities to introduce European visitors to the developing sport as a tourist activity, as well as maintaining a good relationship with the Royal Barbados Police Force through equipment support and training.