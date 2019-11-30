Irving Burgie dies - Barbados Today

Irving Burgie dies - by Barbados Today November 30, 2019 Article by
Barbados Today Published on
November 30, 2019
Article by
Barbados Today
Barbados Today
November 30, 2019
Irving Burgie, the songwriter and composer who wrote the lyrics for the national anthem of Barbados, has died.
Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced Burgie’s death as she was about to begin her Independence speech at Kensington Oval this morning.
Mottley said Burgie died last night, and asked those in attendance to observe a moment’s silence.
More to come.