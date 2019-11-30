Irving Burgie dies - Barbados Today
Irving Burgie dies
November 30, 2019

November 30, 2019
Irving Burgie, the songwriter and composer who wrote the lyrics for the national anthem of Barbados, has died.
Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced Burgie’s death as she was about to begin her Independence speech at Kensington Oval this morning.
Mottley said Burgie died last night, and asked those in attendance to observe a moment’s silence.
More to come.
