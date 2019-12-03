Tax-delinquent properties up for sale - Barbados Today
Carolyn Williams-Gayle

Tax-delinquent properties up for sale

December 3, 2019

More land tax defaulters have had their properties put up for auction by the Barbados Revenue Authority.

But the owners have been given until the day of sale to come up with the arrears and reclaim their lands, a BRA spokesman has said.

Carolyn Williams-Gayle, manager for communications and PR at the tax collection agency, said the authority intends to return the properties to revenue generation.

She said: “Last year, we indicated that the authority would be seeking to recoup monies from chronic land tax defaulters and we started by publishing 68 properties for sale with arrears totalling approximately $15 million inclusive of penalties and interest.

“Five of those properties were sold while the others met with our Tax Arrears Management Unit (TAMU) to enter into payment arrangements on their outstanding debts.

“This series of properties is a continuation of that drive.

“What was published includes just under 30 properties for sale, owing approximately $3.4 million in outstanding taxes.

“The list includes vacant lots and properties with structures and buildings.”

The auctions are scheduled between January and February 2020, but Williams-Gayle said property owners have up to the day of the auction to contact the BRA and  arrange to pay their arrears.

