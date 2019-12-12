CDB banking on South Coast sewer fix - Barbados Today

The Caribbean Development Bank today approved a $60 million ($US29 million) loan for Government to support the Government’s plan to rectify the problems plaguing the South Coast Sewerage System.

The loan will finance a new marine outfall for the system which is estimated at $84 million ($US42.3 million).

Government will be paying $12.5 million of that amount.

Director of Projects at the Caribbean Development BankM Daniel Best pointed out the faulty sewerage system, located in a major tourism belt began experiencing serious problems in 2017.

He said: “Barbados’ reputation as a tourist destination and as a place to live, work and do business suffered during the height of the crisis.

“It obviously needed a long-term solution and so CDB is pleased to support the Barbados Government in this project.”

Investigations revealed that the collector pipe delivering sewage to the treatment plant and the forcemain connecting the plant to the marine outfall had failed at several locations.

While an emergency outfall was eventually constructed in late 2018, it was not designed to be a long-term solution and is vulnerable to strong waves, which could result from storm wind conditions.

The project will create a long-term and resilient solution to effluent disposal from the South Coast Sewage Treatment Plant.

The new outfall is set to be located further offshore; will be deeper than the current emergency outfall; and will be mostly buried to provide storm resilience.

The design will also cater for future growth in the connected population as well as the possible addition of other sewerage networks to the plant.