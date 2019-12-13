Brit causes disturbance in St Lawrence Gap - Barbados Today

Visitor Occonnor Anthony Hendricks will spend his last few days in Barbados at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds after he was unable to pay compensation on a criminal damage charge.

The 44-year-old, of Edgeway Enfield, London, England who arrived here on December 11 and is scheduled to leave on December 16, found himself in trouble with the law when he ventured to a popular nightclub in St Lawrence Gap in the wee hours of December 12.

Sergeant Vernon Waithe told Magistrate Douglas Frederick that the accused who had been drinking, began to use his cellphone to record several patrons on the premises without their permission. The establishment’s manager Narendra Etwaroo and security guard Joel Daniel intervened after receiving several complainants. Hendricks was spoken to by police.

He was informed that he was no longer allowed on the premises when he tried to enter the club. He pushed past the security guard and was escorted from the premises. When he reportedly got to the roadway he threw a bottle that he was holding towards the club where a number of persons were standing shattering the pane of glass and injuring Etwaroo and employee Renetta Barker.

Hendricks was arrested. As he was being transported to see a doctor by police from the Worthing station, he tried to escape but was quickly apprehended. He however, assaulted special constable Julien Griffith and resisted police constable Corey Welsh in the process.

When the accused appeared before Magistrate Frederick today he pleaded guilty to causing a disturbance at St Lawrence Gap; damaging a window belonging to McBrides Night club; unlawfully and maliciously wounding Etwaroo and Barker as well as unlawfully assaulting Daniel; trespassing on to the premises of McBrides Night Club after having been forbidden to do so by the occupier; escaping police custody along Lily Drive, Wanstead Terrace, St Michael without the use of force; assaulting special constable Griffith and resisting police constable Corey Welsh while they performed their duties.

He was unable to get the funds to Barbados today to pay for the damaged pane of glass. Hendricks returns to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 16 when he will be offered another opportunity. He was represented by attorney-at-law Verla De Peiza.