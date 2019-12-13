Brit causes disturbance in St Lawrence Gap - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Brit causes disturbance in St Lawrence Gap - by December 13, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 13, 2019

Visitor Occonnor Anthony Hendricks will spend his last few days in Barbados at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds after he was unable to pay compensation on a criminal damage charge.

The 44-year-old, of Edgeway Enfield, London, England who arrived here on December 11 and is scheduled to leave on December 16, found himself in trouble with the law when he ventured to a popular nightclub in St Lawrence Gap in the wee hours of December 12.

Sergeant Vernon Waithe told Magistrate Douglas Frederick that the accused who had been drinking, began to use his cellphone to record several patrons on the premises without their permission. The establishment’s manager Narendra Etwaroo and security guard Joel Daniel intervened after receiving several complainants. Hendricks was spoken to by police.

He was informed that he was no longer allowed on the premises when he tried to enter the club. He pushed past the security guard and was escorted from the premises. When he reportedly got to the roadway he threw a bottle that he was holding towards the club where a number of persons were standing shattering the pane of glass and injuring Etwaroo and employee Renetta Barker.

Hendricks was arrested. As he was being transported to see a doctor by police from the Worthing station, he tried to escape but was quickly apprehended. He however, assaulted special constable Julien Griffith and resisted police constable Corey Welsh in the process.

When the accused appeared before Magistrate Frederick today he pleaded guilty to causing a disturbance at St Lawrence Gap; damaging a window belonging to McBrides Night club; unlawfully and maliciously wounding Etwaroo and Barker as well as unlawfully assaulting Daniel; trespassing on to the premises of McBrides Night Club after having been forbidden to do so by the occupier; escaping police custody along Lily Drive, Wanstead Terrace, St Michael without the use of force; assaulting special constable Griffith and resisting police constable Corey Welsh while they performed their duties.

He was unable to get the funds to Barbados today to pay for the damaged pane of glass. Hendricks returns to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 16 when he will be offered another opportunity. He was represented by attorney-at-law Verla De Peiza.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share35
37 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Police investigate fatal shooting

Barbados has recorded its 48th murder. Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Rondell Alexander, 27, of 1st Avenue...

New strategic focus to push tourism product

A focus on quality product development will be critical to the continued success of the region’s tourism industry, says a...

Drive to keep out “meth”

Months after an international student was caught by police with one of the world’s most psychedelic drugs in his...

#BTEditorial – Rallying to an improving Windies outfit

The West Indies might not have come out as winners in the just-ended T20 International series against heavyweights India, but...

False notes warning

The Central Bank of Barbados is urging shoppers to be vigilant, but says there’s no need for undue concern about the...

Top economic advisor to the Mia Mottley administration Professor Avinash Persaud

GOVT advisor, blaming DLP, slams upgrade criticism

One of Government’s main economic minds has dismissed comments by Leader of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) leader Verla...

Row over – Utility’s agreement on tanks, tankers, HQ

The long-running dispute between the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) and Innotech Services over the latter’s...

Resolution in impasse between BAMC and unions

The almost year-long rift between management of the Barbados Agricultural Management Company Ltd (BAMC), and its workers’...

UN check early next year for major conference

A United Nations advance team is expected here early next year to assess the island’s preparation for hosting a major UN...

37 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share35