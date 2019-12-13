Island Cotton to ring in Jingle Bells Handicap - Barbados Today
Island Cotton to ring in Jingle Bells Handicap - by December 13, 2019

Trainer Liz Deane will be saddling the highest-rated horse, Island Cotton, in the Jingle Bells Handicap, which is the feature race of tomorrow’s horseracing programme at the Garrison Savannah.

The Jingle Bells Handicap will be going 1100 meters and has a purse of $16 000 for the 100 – 80 rated horses. The feature event will be race five and is scheduled for 4.30 p.m.

Island Cotton, rated at 90, ran a terrific race in this year’s Sandy Lane Spa Sprint to finish second. She outgunned quality horses in the field that day including Radial Flyer, Stolen, who won the Breeders Sprint in 2018, 2017 Spa Sprint champion Wild Cat Tea and 2019 Breeders Sprint winner Joshua.

Island Cotton, pictured here with Rasheed Hughes astride, is favoured to win tomorrow’s feature event. (Picture by Simon Williams)

Island Cotton, a five-year-old mare, placed fourth in her last race in the Mega 6 Trophy on November 23 behind Radial Flyer who ran third in this year’s spa sprint. Island Cotton will be ridden by NRico Prescod and will be carrying 125 pounds.

Horse number 2 Marie Aurore ran a gem in her last 1100 meters race when finishing fast from dead last to win The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Sales Graduates Sprint Cup Handicap on November 23. She defeated Defiant David who was an 8 – 5 favourite in the betting and Charles Frederick who she will face again.

Marie Aurore has been given the light weight of 110 pounds and could be a danger again. Eric Daniel will ride.

Trainer Liz Deane’s second entry Defiant David is coming off a third place finish in his last start to Marie Aurore in the Sales Graduates Sprint Cup but made all the running in the March Light Handicap on September 7 when scoring over Jericho.

Defiant David has drawn the wide gate 7 and will be ridden by Rickey Walcott, again carrying 110 pounds.

The Geoffrey Cave-owned Charles Frederick who was fifth in the Sprint Cup in his last start, won the Right Excellent Bussa Handicap – an 1100 meter event – on July 20 while carrying 123 pounds. On that occasion he left Jericho in his wake.

Charles Frederick drops to 110 pounds and will be a danger this time around at the weights. Apprentice Raheeme Thorpe will get the leg up.

Campaigner’s Gold and Voldemort round off the field. Brigadier Wood has been withdrawn.

My selections:  Island Cotton, Marie Aurore, Defiant David, Charles Frederick

Post time for the first race is 2.15 p.m.

