Pine man accused of wounding - Barbados Today
Pine man accused of wounding - by December 13, 2019

December 13, 2019

A system operator will next appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on April 23 next year on charges of wounding a man and damaging a car.

Geoffrey Lawson Marlon Lovell, of 106 Parkinson Field, Pinelands, St Michael is accused of damaging a car belonging to Ryan Thomas on April 11, intending to damage such property or was reckless as to whether such property would be damage.

The 47-year-old is further alleged to have assaulted Thomas on October 17 causing him actual bodily harm as well as unlawfully and maliciously inflicting serious bodily harm on the same complainant on November 2 and 3.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offences before Magistrate Douglas Frederick today. With no objections he was granted $5,000 bail.

